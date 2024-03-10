comedian-claims-matt-rife-lewd-accusation-was-satire-amid-legal-threats

Self-described comedian Nima Yamini is looking to backpedal his way out of hot water after his recent jokes about Matt Rife…

“The self-described comedian who accused Matt Rife of performing oral sex to get ahead in Hollywood is walking back his salacious claim. Nima Yamini says he was just joking,” TMZ wrote.

Yamini said that he saw Matt Rife having oral sex, but is now walking back his claims. Yaminin says that his claims are satire.

Matt Rife Considering Legal Action

Satire or not, those are some pretty big accusations to make against someone. P

utting that false information out could have dire consequences on a person’s life. TMZ also reported that Rife was considering taking legal action against the self-proclaimed comedian.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us Matt and his team have been reaching out to various litigators. [They want] to see what his best option might be to deal with the salacious claim made by entrepreneur Nima Yamini this week — including potentially filing a lawsuit against him,” TMZ wrote.

A source also told TMZ that Rife is tired of being used by others to gain notoriety.

“We’re told Matt’s sick of people using his name to gain clout. Which is obviously how he feels about Nima here, who appears to have no serious track record in comedy,” TMZ added. “Our sources say Matt wants to stand up for himself.”

Comedian Says Claim Was Satire

Rife began to look into pursuing legal action after the false statement. But Nima says that has nothing to do with why he is walking back his claim.

He says the reason is because he was upset because someone reposted his content without permission and bloviated the message.

“However, Nima says that’s not why he’s walking it back … instead, he says he’s pissed at a conspiracy-pushing social media account that reposted his original video — without his permission — and made it seem like a serious allegation,” TMZ added.