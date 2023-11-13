Comedian Bill Burr’s Wife Gives Donald Trump The Double Birds At UFC 295

Former President Donald Trump made a high-profile appearance at the UFC 295 pay-per-view event held at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Accompanied by a notable entourage that included figures like Tucker Carlson, Kid Rock, Dana White, and his son, Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s entrance into the arena reportedly elicited a mix of cheers and jeers from the New York crowd.

Trump with Kid Rock, Tucker, and Dana White at UFC 295🔥 pic.twitter.com/tmPG4rM14i — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 12, 2023

As the cameras captured the moment, the cheers dominated the audio, indicating a significant level of support from sections of the audience. However, a subtle yet noteworthy moment unfolded just behind the former president. Seated next to comedian Bill Burr was a woman who appeared to be Burr’s wife, actress, and producer Nia Renée Hill. On camera, she could be seen expressing her sentiments by flashing double middle fingers in Trump’s direction.

Donald Trump walked into an arena that holds 20,000 people and 19,999 people were so happy.



And then there was Bill Burr’s wife. pic.twitter.com/LkIGOc2Ldp — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) November 12, 2023

The incident added a layer of complexity to the political landscape, especially considering Burr’s well-known stance on politics. The comedian has been recognized for his nuanced and often complicated views, and his wife, Hill, seemed to use a visual gesture to convey her disapproval of Trump’s presence.

Nia Renée Hill has been vocal about her political opinions in the past. As far back as 2012, she expressed her aversion to Trump in a tweet, stating, “Started to watch Miss Universe but forgot that asshole Trump was involved. #pass.” This tweet from nearly a decade ago highlights Hill’s long-standing position regarding Trump.

Started to watch Miss Universe but forgot that asshole Trump was involved. #pass — Nia Renée Hill (@niasalterego) December 20, 2012

The UFC event itself was a star-studded affair, drawing attention not only for the fights inside the Octagon but also for the notable figures in attendance. Trump’s association with the UFC and his friendship with Dana White, the organization’s president, has been well-documented. His presence at UFC 295 marked a continuation of his engagement with the mixed martial arts world.

While the cheers indicated a level of support for Trump, the moment with Nia Renée Hill’s gesture served as a reminder of the polarizing nature of the former president’s public appearances. The incident sparked discussions on social media, with users interpreting the visual expression in various ways.

As Trump continues to make public appearances, his presence is likely to evoke diverse reactions, reflecting the divided political landscape in the United States. The incident at UFC 295 captures the complexity of public sentiments toward Trump, with both supporters and critics making their voices heard in different ways.