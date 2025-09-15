Colorado Man Sentenced For Killing His Young Kids And Hiding Their Bodies In Suitcase And Concrete Container

A 37-year-old Colorado man, Jesus Dominguez, will spend decades behind bars for the gruesome murder and subsequent concealment of his children, aged 3 and 5. They were stored in a suitcase and a concrete container for years.

As reported by CBS News, Dominguez was sentenced to 32 years in prison. He had previously pleaded guilty in July to second-degree murder after he agreed to testify against his girlfriend, Corena Minjarez. She was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to a release issued by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to a West 6th Street storage unit back in January 2024. They had received a suspicious activity report.

Inside the storage unit, PPD officers found a metal container filled with hardened concrete. Days later, they recovered the remains of 3-year-old Yesenia Dominguez, Jesus Dominguez’s daughter.

Gruesome Discoveries

Both Dominguez and Minjarez were identified as persons of interest. A search warrant was executed on a vehicle belonging to Minjarez, which was found at a local scrapyard. Inside its trunk, authorities found the remains of 5-year-old Jesus Dominguez Jr., Dominguez’s son.

The Pueblo Chieftain reported that Dominguez testified that Yesenia died in March 2018. At the time, Minjarez had forced her to remain in a trash bag on the vehicle’s floor. According to him, this was because the girl had soiled herself.

At one point, Yesensia stopped breathing. However, instead of taking her to a hospital, she was stuffed in a suitcase and placed in the vehicle’s trunk. They were worried that hospital staff members would discover the noticeable abuse marks she had on her body.

Then, in April 2018, 5-year-old Jesus died in the vehicle, where the parents took drugs and had begun to note the foul smell coming from Yesenia’s decomposing remains. Jesus’s body was placed in their vehicle’s trunk inside a suitcase, which was eventually left at the scrapyard.

Yesenia’s remains were then transferred by Dominguez and Minjarez to the storage unit, where she was stored in the aforementioned metal container, which was then filled with concrete.

Reportedly, the couple lived in the storage unit for years before they were evicted.