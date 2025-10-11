Colorado Man Charged After Multiple Pets In His Care Found Dead Or Severely Injured

A 29-year-old Colorado man, Tyler Willbanks, has been charged with animal cruelty after many of his pets were allegedly found dead or severely injured throughout the years.

Videos by Suggest

According to an Arvada Police Department (APD) statement, the investigation began in August, after receiving reports that Willbanks had been buying puppies that then died or appeared with severe injuries. At least three puppies died, and one additional puppy suffered “multiple broken legs,” the APD said.

The investigation led to the finding of an alleged history of abuse that involved Willbanks, spanning from 2019 to 2025. In total, two dozen appointments at more than 10 different veterinarian offices and hospitals were discovered, with multiple cats and dogs being allegedly brought by Willbanks.

The police said that most of the appointments related to his pets accidentally falling. The animals had suffered an assortment of severe injuries, including burns, abrasions, broken bones, contusions, and infections, among others.

Alleged Animal Cruelty

Back in September 2019, Willbanks brought a one-month-old kitten to a pet hospital, police said. The kitten had suffered burns and cuts after reportedly suffering an accident on a kitchen counter.

Willbanks allegedly returned two more times with the cat, who suffered infections and swelling. In both occasions, according to the police, the man declined to treat the animal, which was then euthanized.

In 2021, Willbanks was accused of bringing a two-month-old kitten twice after supposedly falling from a refrigerator and a cat tower. The kitten suffered a fractured femur, head trauma, and was bleeding from its genitals. Again, Willbanks allegedly declined the vet’s treatment plan.

Many more instances involving animals suffering injuries took place throughout the years. In 2023, a cat’s leg was amputated for a broken femur. In 2023, a puppy was found with a bloodshot eye, a swollen jaw, and dehydrated. Then, between November 2024 and January 2025, a puppy suffered “four broken bones from four different incidents,” police said.

The most recent incidents allegedly involving Willbanks saw multiple dogs dying after sustaining multiple injuries. One of the dogs, a 3-month-old puppy, arrived comatose at a pet hospital, suffering from a fractured C2 vertebra and a pneumothorax. It was humanely euthanized.

Suspect Arrested

Tyler Willbanks was arrested on October 9 and charged with cruelty to animals and two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Three cats and a two-month-old puppy were seized from his residence.

The APD also reported that Willbanks was allegedly boasting about getting away with killing a man in a hit-and-run crash.

This relates to a September 2024 incident in which Willbanks allegedly struck a driver following a road rage incident. The 29-year-old is accused of fleeing the scene following the crash, but he later turned himself in to the police. However, a lack of evidence led to no charges being filed at the time.

However, the police said that the animal cruelty investigation led to the discovery of new evidence related to the fatal hit-and-run crash. That investigation remains ongoing.