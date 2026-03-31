25,000 Bread and Pizza Products Recalled for Possible Metal Fragment Contamination

Approximately 25,000 cases of bread and pizza products have been recalled for possible metal fragment contamination.

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According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 23,459 products were sold under brand names Frederik’s by Meijer, Harris Teeter, Trader Joe’s, and Fresh & Simple.

Additionally, 2,337 cases of HelloFresh’s basil pesto and mozzarella pizza, with 15 individual pizzas per box, were pulled.

“Metal fragments in bread,” the reason for the recall reads. “The firm discovered metal fragments in various bread products. They determined the cause to be roasted tomatoes provided by one of their ingredient suppliers.”

The recall was first initiated in mid-January and has since been upgraded to a Class II alert. By definition, a Class II recall is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The bread and pizza products that were impacted were distributed in 10 states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia.

HelloFresh had also shipped potentially contaminated products to customers.

Those who have potentially contaminated products are to dispose of them. Consumers can also take them back to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Another Recall Was Issued For Ground Beef That May Have Metal Shards

Along with the recall, US health officials have issued a warning for ground beef that may contain metal shards.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the recall for 16-ounce plastic, vacuum-packed packages containing White Oak Pastures’ radically traditional farming, grass-fed ground beef.

The product bears the establishment number “EST 34729” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were also stamped on the back with “105761 Sell by 03/19/26.”

The products were produced on February 25, 2026, and had a sell-by date of March 19, 2026. They were shipped to an unspecified distributor and to Mom’s Organic Markets in Washington, DC, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

A recall was not issued because the products are no longer sold in stores. However, many customers may have potential contaminants in their freezers.

The USDA noted that there have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product.