Colin Jost Roasts Wife Scarlett Johansson on ‘SNL’



Michael Che and Colin Jost — the dynamic duo behind “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live — continued their holiday tradition of exchanging savage gifts before the show’s seasonal break.

In a revival of their joke swap custom, the comedic partners took turns delivering jokes penned by the other. This always leads to spontaneous and unrehearsed reactions on live television.

The hilarity ensued as Che — the instigator — introduced the audience to the fictional character “Dr. Hattie Davis.” Davis is a poet, author, and activist. This provided the backdrop for the entertaining exchange of comedic jabs between the co-hosts.

Colin Jost Forced to Crack Scarlett Johansson Joke on ‘SNL’

The crescendo of the segment came when Che, in a mischievous move, concluded the banter by playfully ribbing Jost with a witty and cheeky joke concerning Jost’s wife — mega movie star Scarlett Johansson.

“New York state now allows movie theaters to serve alcohol, which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies,” Jost read with a bit of shame in his voice.

“I’m kidding, honey. I love all of your movies. And if you ask me, you’re an even better ‘Black Widow’ than Coretta Scott King,” he continued. The entire thing, of course, got a disapproving nod from Davis, who was sitting next to Jost.

Jost and Johansson Married in 2020

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost officially exchanged vows in October 2020. The couple celebrated their union in a private ceremony. They got engaged in May 2019 following a two-year courtship. Johansson previously married Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac.