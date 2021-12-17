Coca-Cola Recalls Minute Maid Drinks, Coke, And More Due To Contaminants, Here’s What Buyers Need To Know

The Coca-Cola Company is recalling Minute Maid, Coke, and Sprite products after it was discovered that the beverages may contain foreign metal objects. According to the FDA, the products being recalled were distributed in multiple states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, and Maine.

Multiple Products Pulled For ‘Class II’ Recall

In response to the recall, Coca-Cola released a statement, saying “We took this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing safe, high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages.”

The FDA has classified this recall as a “Class II” recall, meaning that the “use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

The Minute Maid products recall began in November. The products’ expiration date extends into 2022, meaning some consumers may still have the beverages at home. The following Minute Maid products with their batch codes are part of the recall:

Berry Punch – Date codes Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, Batch 0010323455 and 0010259344 (recall F-0276-2022)

Strawberry Lemonade – Date code: Jan0322 NP, Batch: 0010259346 (recall F-0277-2022)

Fruit Punch – Date Code: JAN0522 NP Batch: 0010323454 (recall F-0278-2022)

In addition to the Minute Maid beverages, certain Coca-Cola and Sprite products are also being recalled for the possibility of containing foreign matter. The recalled Coke and Sprite drinks were distributed in the Southeast. The following Coca-Cola and Sprite products with their batch codes are subject to recall:

Coca-Cola 12 ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

Coca-Cola 12 ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM C

Sprite 12 ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

Customers are advised to throw away affected products or to return them at the place of purchase. Consumers with questions about the recall should call The Coca-Cola Company’s Consumer Interaction Center at 1-800-GET-COKE (800-438-2653).

What Else Has Been Recalled?

This is just the latest in a number of recalls, covering everything from pepperoni to spray-on sunscreen. Alexander & Hornung, a business under the umbrella of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., issued a recall of pepperoni and ham products after being told by health officials that the products could contain listeria.

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson pulled multiple products after it was discovered that they may contain benzene, a potentially cancer-causing chemical. With all these recalls, it’s important to make sure you’re paying attention to what you buy!

