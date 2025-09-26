coca-cola-bringing-back-fan-favorite-discontinued-flavor

Coca-Cola just confirmed the delicious rumors: a fan-favorite flavor is indeed making its grand return this fall…

Diet Coke Lime will be available nationwide starting October 6 in cans and 20-ounce bottles, the New York Post confirmed. But don’t get too attached—it’s a limited-time release, so get it while you can.

This beverage first hit shelves in the early 2000s, quickly becoming a favorite of soda lovers. Then, over a decade later, Coca-Cola swapped it for Diet Coke Ginger Lime.

Fans were, to put it mildly, distraught. So when whispers of its return started a few months back, internet sleuths like junk food guru Markie Devo went into overdrive—and they were spot on.

Coca-Cola is clearly fluent in nostalgia, bringing back that retro neon lime packaging. It’s a clever wink to their early-2000s glory days, proving some trends just refuse to stay in the past—and still manage to look sharp on today’s shelves.

Coca-Cola Fans React to the Return of Diet Coke Lime

Under Markie Devo’s post spilling the tea (or soda) on Coca-Cola’s plans, fans fizzed with excitement over the return of Diet Coke Lime.

“Omg! They just need to bring this and the diet cherry Coke back permanently,” one soda lover gushed. “Am I dreaming or is this real???” a second Coca-Cola acolyte added. “Omggggg yessss I add true lime packets to my Diet Coke every day so this is amazing,” a third fan chimed in.

Of course, you can’t please everyone.

“But they couldn’t put the diet Cherry Coke nationwide?! Ugh,” a forlorn soda lover whined.

Earlier this summer, Retro Diet Cherry Coke returned to shelves for a limited time, proving a big hit with fans.

Coca-Cola also dusted off its iconic “Share a Coke” campaign after more than a decade, hoping to reel in a younger crowd with a taste of the good old days.

In January, Coca-Cola also reintroduced regular Lime Coke, a flavor that had been off shelves for 18 years, for a limited time.