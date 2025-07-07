CNN Reporter Gets Emotional On Air While Covering Deadly Texas Floods At Camp Mystic

CNN reporter Pamela Brown became emotional after visiting Camp Mystic, the all-girls Christian summer camp that was devastated by the Guadalupe River flooding. Brown was a camper herself, 30 years ago.

In an Instagram post, Brown detailed that she was about to do a live shot next to the Guadalupe River. However, due to an incoming water wall, law enforcement instructed her and her team to evacuate. Still, Brown managed to get some images of the camp.

“These are the cabins where the little girls were sleeping during the flash flooding,” Brown said.

Brown remembered how she was a camper at Camp Mystic 30 years ago. She also remembered the fun she had with her fellow campers in the Guadalupe River.

“The Guadalupe River was a source of so much joy and fun,” Brown added. “We would use the blob, where someone would jump on it, and the person at the end would fly into the water. We would go looking for dinosaur fossils, we loved it here.”

“And to think that this same river was the source of so much heartache, and terror, and devastation. I just can’t wrap my head around it.”

A ‘Surreal’ Experience

After moving to another location in Hunt, Texas, Pamela Brown told the live newsroom that returning to Camp Mystic, 30 years later, and in these tragic circumstances, was “surreal.”

“I was a 10-year-old little camper here, full of so much hope and joy,” Brown said live on air, calling the camp a “magical place.”

“Now, all these girls, these sweet young campers, who had to evacuate, and their families, so much innocence has now been lost,” Brown added. “You can’t help but think about them and pray for them and just hope that more are found alive.”

In a recent update on its website, Camp Mystic has confirmed that 27 people, including campers and counselors, have passed. In total, at least 81 people have been killed by the Texas Hill County floods. A total of 41 people are still missing, including 10 campers and one counselor.