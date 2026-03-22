Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Shows Off Her Postpartum Figure After Welcoming Baby

Clint Eastwood’s daughter, Francesca Eastwood, showed off her stunning post-baby figure, likely pushing onlooking new moms to reach for another slice of pizza.

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Francesca, daughter of the Hollywood legend and British actress Frances Fisher, welcomed her second son back in October. But you wouldn’t know it from her latest Instagram posts, where she’s already flaunting a figure that seems to defy the laws of postpartum physics.

On March 11, the actress and socialite shared a mirror selfie that left followers wondering if she’d discovered a secret portal to bypass postpartum recovery entirely. In the photo, Francesca, who recently appeared in her father’s film Juror #2, showcased her toned abs in a sheer, cropped white t-shirt and a black bra. With a subtle smirk, the 32-year-old seemed to effortlessly redefine what it means to be a mom of two.

The carousel continued with a series of artfully curated “candid” moments: the impossibly fit mom playing with her newborn on the floor, several shots of her breastfeeding on the go (because nothing says “relatable” like a potential Oedipus complex for onlookers), and a photo of her six-year-old son, the un-ironically named Titan Wraith, rocking a cowboy hat.

The grand finale was a snap of Francesca sucking on a pacifier while breastfeeding, because in the age of Instagram, oversharing is the new caring.

“Baby mama update,” the Queen of the Ring actress captioned the post.

Francesca Eastwood Announced the Birth of Her New Baby Boy Back in October

Back in October, Francesca announced the birth of her second child by sharing photos of herself, the newborn, and her son, Titan. The post also included a sweet photo of her partner, fellow actor Alexander Wraith, sleeping with the baby, and another of him and Titan posing in the hospital room.

“Day one,” she captioned the October 10 post.

Francesca Eastwood, Alexander Wraith, and Titan Wraith in 2025. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The actress first announced her second pregnancy on Instagram, where she paid tribute to her mother by wearing the same dress her mom wore while pregnant with her. “I’m wearing my mama’s dress from when she was pregnant with me,” she wrote, sharing a 1993 photo of her parents holding hands, with her mother in the stunning frock.

In one snap, her son Titan stood behind her, eating a cookie while she looked back at him with a bright smile, cradling her belly.

Francesca also previously dished on what Clint is like as a grandpa.

You know, my dad was very strict—both my parents were very strict with me when I was a kid,” she told Fox News in 2024. “And it’s so lovely and sometimes bittersweet to just see how doting and just classic grandpa and grandma to their grandson, who can do no wrong.”

Francesca Eastwood with parents Clint Eastwood and Frances Fisher in 2017. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

“But it’s lovely, and they have their own relationship that I’m obviously involved in,” Francesca continued. “They’re fantastic, and they’re so present. It’s a connection unlike anything else, and it’s definitely the most important part of my life right now, is nurturing those relationships.”