Spencer Pratt Says He Doesn’t Care About National Politics As President Trump Backs His LA Mayoral Campaign

Despite his LA mayoral campaign being backed by President Trump, Spencer Pratt says he doesn’t care about national politics.

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The former reality TV star recently spoke to NBC News, stating that he is only focused on a specific type of endorsement.

“I don’t need anyone’s endorsement but mothers’,” he said. “That’s who’s getting me elected.”

The Hills alum also pointed out his lack of interest in national politics. “My race is a local race,” he said. “I don’t care what’s going on in the, in the national politics, in other states. I am running for a local position.”

President Trump previously spoke about Pratt’s campaign, telling reporters, “I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character. I assume he probably supports me.”

“I heard he’s a big MAGA person,” Trump added.

However, Pratt has a different view about the remarks. “This, this right here, what you’re doing, you having this conversation is what’s destroyed local elections,” he told NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas when asked about the Trump endorsement.

“People don’t care. In L.A., they want to feel safe, they don’t want to step in human poop,” Pratt continued. “I don’t need to have personal opinions about anybody that doesn’t affect them stepping in human poop.”

Pratt Says He Never Had Interest in Running For Mayor Until His Home Burned Down In the Palisades Fires

As he continued speaking about his decision to run for LA mayor, Pratt said he had never been interested in politics until he saw the impact of local government during the 2025 Palisades wildfires.

His home, as well as his parents’ residence, were among those destroyed in the blazes.

“I got on this mission, it was never to run for mayor,” he said. “I started this to expose the corruption and the negligence of our city leaders, and when I got to the farthest distance I could, where I proved they were obstructing justice, altering after-action reports after the fire, and there was nothing more they could do, that’s when I organically got in the race, because no one else was going to run.”

Pratt further admitted that the campaign hasn’t been “fun.” He then noted that he and his family have suffered security risks and death threats.

Regarding concerns of his past personal financial woes, Pratt added, “They don’t need to worry about what I was before my house burned down and before I got in the race. I don’t need to convince anybody about my past, I’m living in the present. I’m speaking about what everyone sees with their own eyes.”