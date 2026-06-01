Famed Journalist Breaks Silence After CBS News Fires Her From ’60 Minutes’

Following her sudden departure from CBS News’ 60 Minutes, famed journalist Cecilia Vega breaks her silence.

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Vega was among a group of CBS News producers and reporters who were sacked by editor-in-chief Bari Weiss last week, despite her contract not expiring until March 2027.

In a social media post, Vega sounded off about the situation.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for my colleagues at 60 Minutes and the stories that air every Sunday,” she explained. “But I very much fear what comes next for and the future of the legendary broadcast.”

Vega further shared that in recent months, she and her producing team had experienced efforts to “insert political bias” into their stories.

“Reporting teams have held back on submitting story pitches about important news topics out of fear of the internal repercussions,” she pointed out. “Let’s call this what it is: censorship, both imposed and self-driven. It is dangerous for the show and dangerous for democracy.”

Vega further noted that she had held the line and refused to incorporate suggestions that “offend the conscience.”

“I know from many conversations with colleagues that many producing teams and correspondents working on the show today have had to fight to maintain editorial independence with regularity,” she continued. “I am far from the only 60 Minutes correspondent who has asked herself, ‘What is my personal red line? How much can I push back before I pay the price?'”

Vega Says She’s Proud of the Work She Did For ’60 Minutes’

Despite her firing, Vega declared that she was proud of the work she did for 60 Minutes.

“This season alone, I was part of teams that won two of the highest honors in our profession,” she shared. “A George Polk award and a duPont-Columbia award for our coverage of Venezuelan migrants sent by the Trump administration to El Salvador’s Cecot prison. And not for nothing, I climbed to Mount Everest.”

Vega then wrote that she also walked away with honor that no one can take from her – she was the first Latina correspondent to ever be on 60 Minutes.

“Today I lost an amazing job. But I still have my integrity,” she added. “To my former colleagues, continue to hold the line.”

Before her time at CBS News, Vega was a correspondent for ABC News from 2011 to 2022.