My ‘Black Thumb’ Meant My Herb Garden Dreams Were Crushed Until I Found This Genius Self-Watering Planter

I love to cook with fresh herbs because they make such a big difference in my home-cooked meals. But these days, each trip I make to the grocery store is getting more and more expensive. So I’ve started getting creative when it comes to my food budget.

I’ve recently cut fresh herbs off of my grocery list and started growing them at home. Not just because they are pricey at the store, but because I often have to buy more than I can use.

Despite my black thumb and lack of growing knowledge, I’ve always wanted to have my own herb and veggie garden. Considering my ever-growing grocery bill, I decided it was time to pursue my herb garden dreams. Luckily, I found a genius self-watering planter that has made them come true.

Unlike Other At-Home Grow Kits

Indoor herb gardens aren’t really anything new. But what caught my attention in an Instagram video from StuffHannaDoes was how easy the Click and Grow Herb Garden Kit with Grow Light was to set up, plus the self-watering feature and the extremely compact size.

I’m the type of person who has killed ferns and cacti because I forget to water them. So the self-watering feature—with a large water reservoir—was exactly what I needed. Meanwhile, this smart garden is about as big as a loaf of bread, so it fits perfectly on my kitchen counter despite the limited space.

I’ve seen a lot of at-home grow devices, but they are always bulky and pretty ugly. The Click and Grow Kit has a beautiful Scandinavian design that is super compact and portable, and it’s available in white, beige, or gray. You can grow herbs, veggies, fruits, or flowers all in one tiny space, and it will fit on just about any kitchen counter or window sill.

This is a fully automated indoor growing system that you can set up in just a few minutes. Within days you will see the sprouts. And in just a matter of weeks, you will have delicious fresh herbs for your favorite recipes.

Fool-Proof And Incredibly Easy To Use

No matter how much gardening experience you have, I promise you can handle the Click and Grow Herb Garden Kit. The smaller version can hold three plants, while the larger version can hold nine.

As soon as you open the box, simply attach the LED grow light to the water tank. Then unwrap the all-natural plant pods—which contain all the minerals and nutrients your plants need—and place them in the reservoir cavities with the lids on top.

Add water to the reservoir so the herb garden can distribute water to all of the plants. The water float will indicate when it’s time to refill the tank.

Finally, plug it in and let your garden grow. The energy-efficient lamp is on an automatic cycle for optimal growth, with 16 hours on and eight hours off.

There are many benefits to having an herb garden in your kitchen. You can grow 100 percent organic herbs, fruits, salads, and flowers without any GMOs and pesticides that are fresher than anything you will find at the store. Plus, you can grow 365 days per year and pay just pennies for fresh, healthy ingredients.

Click and Grow offers a wide selection of more than 40 plants to fit your needs, including yellow sweet peppers, wild strawberries, cilantro, thyme, and basil. Or, you can experiment with your own seeds!

One reviewer commented, “This has been the best purchase I’ve had! We were able to have fresh herbs all winter. I would say the length of life of the basil, sage, and parsley are definitely longer than what is outlined in the kit. With proper care, and weekly use of the herbs, you can have your plants for MUCH longer. Planted 151 days ago (at time of writing this review) and are still getting fresh herbs from our pods.”

This smart indoor garden is definitely a bit of an investment, but the returns are absolutely worth it. No matter where you live or what kind of gardening skills you have, this genius device is the easiest way to grow fresh herbs and veggies without the hassle of soil or sunlight.

