‘Clerks’ Director Kevin Smith Shares Devastating Update After Revealing Mom’s Hospitalization

Beloved cult filmmaker Kevin Smith is mourning the loss of his mom, just days after telling fans she was on the mend.

On Sunday, the Clerks director and legendary storyteller posted a heartfelt photo of himself with his mother (along with his siblings) in her hospital room. He explained that he had taken an “unplanned, emergency trip to see Mom, who was suddenly on death’s doorstep.” In that same Thanksgiving weekend update, Smith shared a glimmer of hope, adding that Grace had “bounced back, returning from the brink.”

Unfortunately, Smith announced earlier today that his mother passed away last night. She would have been 80 later this month.

“The bill for 55 years of unconditional love came due on December 1st, and the costly price was having to watch the strongest person I’ve ever known – my absolute favorite person in the world – exit the stage after a lifetime of setting it for her children. My Mom is gone,” the Dogma director wrote on Instagram alongside a gallery of candid family snapshots.

Kevin Smith, alongside his mom, Grace, in 2019. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

In his tribute, the filmmaker called his mom “the first person I ever loved,” remembering her for having “a stronger heart that had a tendency to put everyone else first.”

“She was a lioness, fiercely protective of her pride, who lived for her kids,” the pioneering podcaster said of his mom, “so there’s never been a day in my life when I didn’t know in my bones that I was valued as a human being, cherished as a child, and deeply loved beyond reason. My Mom made me feel like I mattered – to our family, to the world, and especially to her.”

Kevin Smith Calls His Mom His ‘Biggest Fan’ in Moving Tribute

The Comic Book Men star said his mom was his “biggest fan” and insisted to his legion of followers, “If you like me or anything I’ve ever made, she was the blueprint.”

He concluded the tribute by thanking his “Ma” for “making me and taking me on the journey of a lifetime. I love you so much, Mom. You’ve always been, and will forever be, my hero. Love, Tiger.”

Smith’s fans, who have a close bond with the filmmaker from his decades of speaking engagements and exhaustive podcast library, took to the comments to show their support.

“I’m so sorry, Kevin. I know how important she was to you and your family; I always loved seeing pics of you guys and the whole family spending time together. I know she appreciated it all! Sending lots of love your way,” one thoughtful fan wrote.

“Sorry for your loss, Kev. She was lucky to have you all,’ another fan added.

“Oh, brother. My deepest condolences to you and the family. I only met the amazing Grace, but she was so wonderful and so deeply, clearly proud of you. Love you, man,” friend and frequent podcast collaborator Marc Bernardin wrote.

Smith previously lost his father, Don, to a heart attack in 2003 at the age of 67.