Classic TV Actress and Comedian Ruth Buzzi Dies at 88, Cause of Death Revealed

Ruth Buzzi, known for her iconic role as a wary spinster on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, passed away on Thursday.

Her agent, Michael Eisenstadt, confirmed to the New York Times that she died at her ranch near Fort Worth due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease, a condition she had been battling for the past decade.

Buzzi was 88.

#RuthBuzzi, the legendary comedian best known for her unforgettable character Gladys Ormphby on Laugh-In, has passed away at 88. A Broadway star, a Sesame Street favorite, and a trailblazer of sketch comedy—thank you for the laughter. pic.twitter.com/b55XDq8WjQ — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) May 2, 2025

Buzzi was born in 1936 in Westerly, Rhode Island. After finishing high school, she moved to New York City and starred in an off-Broadway musical revue at the age of 19.

According to IMDb, her television debut came in 1964 on The Garry Moore Show. She joined the cast of The Entertainers in 1965 and later made an appearance on the sitcom The Monkees in 1967.

Ruth Buzzi Lands in ‘Laugh-In’ and Debuts Her Signature Role

In 1968, she became a breakout star on Laugh-In, where her sharp comedic skills quickly earned her nationwide acclaim. Her most iconic character, the spinster Gladys Ormphby, became unforgettable with her drab brown attire, signature hairnet, and a trusty purse she wielded as a weapon.

The time Goldie Hawn, @NancySinatra and Ruth Buzzi said goodbye to the 1960's. pic.twitter.com/r1vJrnftBT — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 2, 2025

She built a successful television career, appearing in numerous popular shows such as the Marlo Thomas-led That Girl and The Love Boat. She also earned an Emmy nomination for her role as Ruthie, the owner of Finders Keepers, on Sesame Street.

In her later years, Buzzi appeared in music videos alongside notable artists such as “Weird Al” Yankovic and the B-52’s.

Over 20 years ago, Buzzi relocated from California to Texas. She settled on a picturesque cattle and horse ranch near Stephenville with her husband, actor Kent Perkins.

Ruth Buzzi was the best, in part because of this beautiful cameo she did for my birthday. pic.twitter.com/eQeInXYTAR — RJ City (@RJCity1) May 2, 2025

She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2012 and had experienced a stroke in recent years.

Instead of flowers, Buzzi’s family requested that donations be made to support Alzheimer’s research at http://www.alz.org.