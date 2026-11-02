Classic Rock Legend Suffers ‘Medical Emergency,’ Concerts Canceled

Classic rock band Deep Purple is postponing their European tour after frontman Ian Gillan suffered a medical emergency.

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The band first announced that they would need to cancel their show in Leipzig, Germany via their Instagram on Oct. 31.

“With great disappointment, Deep Purple must announce that they are unable to perform as scheduled tonight at the QI Arena (Leipzig) and tomorrow evening at the Sporthalle (Hamburg). This comes as a result of a medical emergency involving Ian Gillan, which has resulted in his current hospitalisation,” the band wrote.

“We understand that this announcement comes at short notice and share the disappointment of all our wonderful fans that we are unable to perform in Leipzig and Hamburg. With the greatest love and respect…Deep Purple x.”

The band assured fans that they were working on rescheduling the postponed dates, and made it clear that their tickets would still be valid.

Many fans were wishing Gillan well and making it clear his health was most important.

On Nov. 2, the band posted a message from 81-year-old Gillan as a follow-up.

“Dear Friends, Thank you for all the good wishes and support over the last few days, it means the world. I had a medical problem whilst in Leipzig which required urgent attention at the hospital,” he explained.

“I was hoping that I would get the all clear to hang on until the end of the tour, but there are very serious risks involved in me doing so. As a result, and on the advice of my medical team and management we have made the decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK tour until further notice.”

“I’m very sorry about any inconvenience this may cause, but it’s in the best interest all round. Thank you for your understanding. Cheers, IG.”

According to their website, the European/UK tour ends on Nov. 25 in London before the band goes to South America. No news yet if those dates will also be postponed.