Classic Rock Legend Gives Update on Daughter Amidst Her Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

The classic rock legend John Mellencamp has given an update on Teddi Mellencamp’s cancer journey. He said he’s tried to convince her to go back home to Indiana.

On January 16, John Mellencamp visited Today Show, where he was asked about how his daughter is doing. His daughter, Teddi Mellencamp, has been suffering from melanoma cancer for a few years now, although the cancer only recently was found in her brain.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed she was diagnosed with melanoma cancer in 2022. In February 2025, however, the reality star revealed she had tumors on her brain and her cancer had progressed to stage 4. Her journey has seen her undergo several surgeries and many treatments.

She is currently in hospital for treatment.

When John Mellencamp went on Today, he spoke about how she’s doing.

“To be quite honest, she is,” he said before cutting himself off. “You can’t say you’re cancer-free with the type of cancer she’s got for three years.”

“So she has lesions in her brain, it went from her back, just a little, teeny spot on her. Over the last couple years, it grew, and it got inside her brain and her lungs.”

John Mellencamp Wants Teddi Mellencamp To Return Home

John Mellencamp said that his daughter was receiving immunotherapy treatment, and that she has “good days,” but “feels like hell” after her treatment for “about four days.”

A concerned father, he just wants Teddi to come home.

“I’ve tried to talk her into moving back home,” he opened up. “I said, ‘Move back to Indiana, bring the kids, and just come back and live in Indiana.'”

“But she won’t do it,” he revealed with a heavy heart.

Teddi Mellencamp’s cancer journey has been a very public affair, as she keeps her fans and supporters up to date with what she’s going through.

The reality icon has previously joked that her father is already planning for her burial. He wants to make sure she’s “going to be in [their] group family mausoleum.”