Classic Musician Dies ‘After a Long Battle With Dementia’: Vernon Taylor Was 88

Rockabilly musician Vernon Taylor, an early recording artist for Sun Records whose career later enjoyed a successful revival, has died at the age of 88 after a long battle with dementia.

Videos by Suggest

Taylor, who was born Walton Alderton on Nov. 9, 1937, died on July 12, 2026. Reports announcing his death said he had lived with dementia for an extended period before he died.

Taylor established himself during the formative years of rockabilly music. He grew up in a Baptist family as the youngest of four children. When he was 11, his family moved to Spencerville, Maryland, where he learned to play guitar. By age 15, he had formed his first band, The Nighthawks, with classmates. The group expanded into a five-piece band by 1956.

Vernon Taylor Once Opened For Curley Smith

The Nighthawks gained early exposure by performing between sets for Curley Smith. The band also hosted a Saturday night television program on Washington, D.C., station WTTG from 1957 to 1960.

During that period, Taylor signed with Dot Records and released the singles “Losing Game”/”I’ve Got the Blues” and “Why Must You Leave Me.” Neither release achieved commercial success.

Sun Records founder Sam Phillips later signed Taylor after seeing him perform on “American Bandstand.” Taylor recorded “Today Is a Blue Day”/”Breeze” for Sun Records in 1958, followed by “Mystery Train”/”Sweet and Easy Love” in 1959. After those records failed to chart, he stepped away from the music business and focused on family life and a business career.

Taylor returned to performing in 1989 during a benefit concert for fellow rockabilly artist Charlie Feathers. The appearance sparked a renewed music career that included performances in the United Kingdom and the release of new recordings. His comeback introduced his music to a new generation of rockabilly fans while renewing interest in his Sun and Dot recordings.

Taylor’s family also announced the death of his brother, Luther Taylor, who died on July 11, 2026, one day before Vernon Taylor’s death. According to Luther Taylor’s obituary, the brothers died after lengthy illnesses and had shared a close bond throughout their lives.