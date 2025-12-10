Cinnabon Worker Fired From Wisconsin Store Over Alleged Racial Slurs

A Cinnabon worker is in major trouble. She was fired from her Wisconsin restaurant for allegedly shouting racial slurs at two customers. These racial slurs included the N-word, allegedly.

In a social media statement, Cinnabon confirmed they have terminated the employee. This came after the worker was captured on video, which went viral online. The cinnamon roll chain called the video disturbing.

“We’ve seen the disturbing video from the Cinnabon bakery in Ashwaubenon, WI, and we do not condone this behavior,” the statement said. “The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner. Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves.”

Cinnabon Employee Fired

The company also later added: “Their actions and statements are completely unacceptable and in no way reflect the values of Cinnabon, our franchisees, or the welcoming environment we expect for every guest and team member.”

The video first went viral on TikTok. It showed a white, female employee having an explosive exchange with two customers. She also said, “I am racist, and I’ll say it to the whole entire world. Don’t be disrespectful.”

According to the poster of the video, the incident happened at a mall in Ashwaubenon. They had asked for more caramel on a caramel pecan cinnamon roll. According to the customer, the employee snapped at her. She also made fun of her hijab.

The incident drew attention from many. Edward Ahmed Mitchell, the national deputy director of the Council of American-Islamic Relations, released a statement about the exchange.

“We welcome Cinnabon’s decision to hold this employee accountable for her vile and racist rant against Black Muslim customers,” Mitchell also said. “The fact that this employee felt comfortable calling a Black couple the n-word on camera is a sign of how acceptable anti-Black and anti-Somali racism has become. Our political leaders, including President Trump, must stop fomenting hatred against Americans of Somali descent.”