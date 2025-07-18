cinna-models-swim-top-in-new-pool-photos

Vlogger, streamer, and internet sensation Cinna served her fans a sizzling summer look, rocking a daring cut-away swim top that left little to the imagination.

Videos by Suggest

The 28-year-old, famous for her “Just Chatting” streams, epic collabs, and gaming content, recently gave her fans a splash of envy on Instagram, showing she’s leveling up her summer poolside.

The photo series featured her waist-deep in a pool, set against a gorgeous wooded backdrop. She opened with a bold shot, gazing straight into the camera, her wet hair framing her effortlessly. Rocking a maroon cutaway bikini top, she flashed a playful grin and struck a confident pose, ensuring all eyes were on her (ahem) striking style and charisma.

Images via Instagram / Cinna

The sizzling photo series featured the influencer serving up bold poses, with her flawless underboob stealing the spotlight. In one shot, she threw in a playful kissy face, no doubt leaving nerdy fans weak in the knees.

Images via Instagram / Cinna

“It’s hot outside,” Cinna coyly wrote alongside the sultry summer shots.

Fans React to Cinna’s Latest Bold Instagram Post

Needless to say, the comment section to the streamer’s Instagram post was totally normal and not unhinged at all.

“IT IS INDEED SO SO SO HOT OUTSIDE OH MY GOD,” fellow streamer QuarterJade gushed. “My tail is wagging so freaking hard rn omg, woof woof,” cosplayer Syanne added.

“HOLY HELL CINNA,” one onlooker wrote. “I really am out here falling in love with women on the internet,” another fan joked(?).

Other fans wanting to also show off plenty of underboob wondered where Cinna picked up the bikini top.

“Girl, where the frck is that bikini from? It’s fantastic,” one fan asked. Sounds like an endorsement deal in the making…

Known for rocking stunning cosplay looks, this influencer rarely dives into full-on thirst trap territory—but her latest bikini shot, featuring jaw-dropping underboob, changes the game. Fans are already cheering for an encore.