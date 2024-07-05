cindy-crawford-celebrates-july-4th-with-sizzling-throwback-photos

It’s 4th of July weekend and all of the hottest celebrities are ready to show out. Add the legendary model Cindy Crawford to that list. Crawford heated up the net, gracing her social media followers with some sizzling throwback photos on their timelines.

“Born in the USA ❤️🤍💙 ” the 58-year-old legend captioned her slideshow on the 4th.

Cindy Crawford Gets Honest on Maturing

Cindy Crawford has become a legend in the game. She has coined several iconic looks throughout her modeling career. But even as she has aged gracefully, Crawford has acknowledged that she will not have her youthful looks forever.

She is now retired from modeling. And Acknowledges that knowing things are changing is definitely a tough pill to swallow.

“You feel a little apologetic that you can’t deliver in the same way that you could when you were 20 or 25,” she said of the difference of doing shoots in her latter years.

“Everything changes: your skin, your hair, and your body. I take care of myself but I know that I’m a 51-year-old woman. There are times when that’s hard and I’m also sure it’s hard for my sisters who aren’t models. I want to do my job well, and I want to deliver but I also know that what I have to offer now is different from what I had to offer at 25.”

Crawford Reveals Secret to Longevity

Crawford also notes the benefits of starting to take her health seriously at a relatively younger age.

“That’s why I started working out when I was 20 years old. Because I needed to get fit. When I was 28, I started thinking about really taking care of my skin and knowing that I’m not going to have 20-year-old skin forever,” she added.

“In a weird way, it’s been great for me because working out, having a trainer, getting a facial once a month—those things never felt extravagant because they felt like part of my job. They just felt like me taking care of my instrument.”