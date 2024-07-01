Cindy Crawford, 58, Stuns in Same Leather Jacket She Wore at Age 20

Cindy Crawford proved age is just a number, resurrecting a leather jacket look at 58 that she made famous when she was just 20.

Last week, Crawford marked the 20th anniversary of her Meaningful Beauty brand by sharing a throwback photo on Instagram of herself at age 20, modeling a black leather biker jacket. She then donned a similar jacket for a current-day comparison, highlighting the timelessness of her style.

“@meaningfulbeauty turns 20! To help us celebrate share a photo of yourself at 20 years old vs you today,” the veteran model wrote alongside the images.

“Grateful to have spent the last two decades working with an amazing team, learning so much about beauty and business — and helping women feel their best at every age. Happy birthday to MB! Thank you all for keeping us going! #MB20,” she added.

Fans Lavish Praise on Cindy Crawford’s Leather Jacket Throwback

Of course, Cindy Crawford fans flooded the comments of her Instagram post praising her leather jacket throwback.

“Cindy, you’re one of the most beautiful and natural models in the world! 🌹,” one fan wrote. “Congratulations! An amazing company built on integrity & hard work. You are an inspiration to me everyday. 💜💜💜,” a second fan added. ” Gorgeous!! and the leather jacket looks awesome,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

While Crawford seems comfortable aging, she admitted in the past that she bypassed her parents’ knowledge of the world as a teen.

“I started modeling in Chicago, and in Chicago, it’s a small pond, so I was the big fish pretty quickly there,” the model explained on the Kelly Corrigan Wonders podcast with Christy Turlington.

Crawford added, “And I was making more money than my parents made, more money than they could ever have even dreamed of.”

After her brother Jeffery passed away from childhood leukemia at age 3 in 1975, Crawford’s rapid accumulation of wealth made her feel as though she had become “the son in a strange way.”

“Like, when I got married and didn’t change my name, [my dad] was like, ‘Yeah, the Crawford name will go on!” the former Pepsi spokesperson recalled.

However, her vast wealth never made her feel like a replacement for her father. “I was able to help where I could,” Crawford explained. “I don’t feel like I became the dad.”