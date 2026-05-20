Chud the Builder’s Attorney Speaks out About Racist Allegations

As Chud the Builder’s legal woes continue to pile up, the streamer’s attorney is speaking out about the allegations made against him personally.

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In a statement on , the attorney, Jake Fendley, addressed the accusations that he is racist because he is representing Chud the Builder, whose real name is Dalton Eatherly.

The controversial streamer has been accused of racist behavior throughout the years. He was recently arrested for disorderly conduct and theft of service. Following his first court appearance, Eatherly had a physical altercation. The incident resulted in him pulling his gun and shooting at a man who allegedly threatened him. He was arrested for attempted murder. His bail is currently set at $1.25 million.

“Attorneys have very strict guidelines on what we are allowed to say to the press when cases are pending. So, I can’t share much about the case,” Fendley stated. “But I would like to take this opportunity to address some of the hateful phone calls and emails my office has been receiving since I’ve been appointed to be Mr. Eatherly’s attorney. My entire firm is being called ‘racist.’ I am disappointed, given my history and dedication to my clients, which includes people of all skin colors.”

The attorney also stated, “Our individual rights as secured by our Constitutions (both State and Federal) have endured relentless attacks from our government throughout the years. It is the Defense bar who holds that line. It seems that now that some of the people, who we have so fervently defended, now turn against one of its defenders because we are not afraid to stand up and represent someone who is unpopular.”

The Attorney Reveals How Racism Has Impacted Him Personally

Meanwhile, Fendley spoke about how racism has impacted him personally.

He noted that being called a racist is considered an “awful thing” for him.

“I was raised to do the right thing even if it isn’t popular. My grandfather taught school and coached basketball during the height of racial integration in our country. He allowed his best athletes to play regardless of skin color and, because of his choices, was referred to as the ‘n—r coach.'”

Fendley noted that he was proud of his grandfather for having the courage to do the right thing.

“My Father is an attorney, largely driven to do so through my Grandfather, his Father. He also instilled in me a sense of justice that is unshakable. He has consistently stood for those who couldn’t stand up for themselves.”

Fendley noted that he carries on the “proud tradition.” However, instead of fighting “corporate mobsters,” he has decided to fight and defend liberties against “government overreach.”

Fendley also wrote that he came to represent Eatherley after the public defender filed a motion to withdraw. “The role of a criminal defense attorney is to represent people regardless of their race, religion, ideology, or allegations against them. To assume an attorney agrees with the actions of the accused is preposterous.”

He then added, “When I have been chosen to defend a fellow citizen, I will not back down. I will not cower in the face of adversity. I will not be silenced by popular opinion. It is a right entitled to each one of us by the Constitution. I will fight for the people of our nation until I cannot fight anymore.”