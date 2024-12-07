Chuck Norris’ Mom, Wilma Norris Knight, Dies at 103

Chuck Norris is grieving the loss of his mother, Wilma Norris Knight, who has passed away at the age of 103.

The 84-year-old actor and martial arts legend shared the heartbreaking news in a poignant Instagram post on Friday, Dec. 6. Along with his announcement, he shared a heartfelt collection of snapshots highlighting special moments with his mother over the years.

“Wednesday morning, my brother Aaron and I’s wonderful mother went home to be with Jesus,” Norris’s caption began. Norris called his mother a “woman of unwavering faith and “a beacon of light in our lives,” adding that “her love reflected God’s grace.”

Chuck Norris and his mom, Wilma Norris Knight. (Image via Instagram / Chuck Norris)

“Growing up, her laughter filled our home with joy, and her hugs provided a sense of safety that we will forever cherish,” Norris added.

Norris also wrote that his mother “had a remarkable way of making everyone feel special, often putting the needs of others before her own.”

“From my earliest memories, she taught me the importance of kindness and compassion. I am so thankful for the countless lessons she shared, the prayers she lifted for us, and the way she embodied the love of Christ every day,” he added.

“We love you, Mom. Until we meet again,” the Walker, Texas Ranger star concluded.

Chuck Norris’s Mom Was a Single Mother

Chuck Norris (born Carlos Ray Norris), the eldest of three brothers, was born to Wilma (née Scarberry) and Ray Norris. He had two younger brothers: Aaron Norris and Wieland Norris. Tragically, Wieland lost his life at the age of 26 while serving in the Army during the Vietnam War.

Wilma Norris Knight pictured with her sons, Aaron, Wieland, and Chuck. (Image via Instagram / Chuck Norris)

Wilma Norris Knight was born on May 24, 1921, in Wilson, Oklahoma, and had a difficult start to life.

“She was raised in abject poverty, and she was given away as a ward of the state when she was only 8 years old,” Norris wrote in World Net Daily back in 2021. “She was treated for two years for a rare disease, living away from the family in a children’s hospital.”

Wilma married Norris’ father, Ray, at the young age of 16. However, after being left to raise their three sons on her own, she made the difficult decision to divorce him. Determined to build a better life for her children, Wilma moved them from Oklahoma to Prairie Village, Kansas. She eventually settled with her family in Torrance, California.