Christopher Williams Breaks Silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Rumors

Sean “Diddy” Combs has had a 2024 to forget. In March, the FBI and the United States Department of Homeland Security executed a raid on several of his homes. The hip-hop mogul is a person of interest in an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

Since Combs’ house was raided several people have come forward, alleging horror stories of abuse by the Bad Boy Founder. One of those people who came forward was singer Jaguar Wright.

Christopher Williams Breaks Silence on Diddy

In Wright’s account of detailing Combs’ abuse, the singer also alleges that New Jack City star Christopher Williams also suffered abuse at the hands of the hip-hop mogul. But in a recent interview, the famed actor was quick to shut those claims down.

“Anybody that knows me knows that is ridiculous,” Williams said in the interview.

He also went on to note that the timelines outlined by Jaguar are inconsistent.

“One person in the world alleges that I gave Puffy fellatio to get a record deal in like ‘92,” he added. “I came out (as an artist) in ‘89, I had a record deal in ‘88.”

Actor Not Phased By Homosexual Allegations

Williams went on to say that the accusations of him being homosexual are not what has him the most disturbed. He alluded to the fact that he was coerced to do as a part of the record deal.

“If I were gay, I would be openly gay. So again, that wasn’t even the emphasis of it. It was the other stuff that was said around it,” he added.

The actor went on to note that he does not harbor any vitriol for the singer. Even with the inaccuracy of her story. Because from watching the interview, he can see that Jaguar is still hurting from the abuse that she suffered.

“But I’m like, ‘Bro, she’s hurting.’ I’m praying for her because we have to make a different stand and a different choice at this time,” he added, “If I’m really solid, how can what she says affect me?”