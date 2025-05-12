Christopher Schwarzenegger Speaks Out About Dramatic Weight Loss, Claims He ‘Tried Everything’ to Shed the Pounds

Following his noticeable weight loss transformation, Christopher Schwarzenegger opens up about shedding the pounds.

Videos by Suggest

According to People, the youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver discussed his weight loss struggles while appearing at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles over the weekend.

“It was a big process,” he explained during the panel alongside his mother, Kelly Osbourne, and the event’s host, Jeff Beacher. “I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip.”

However, Christopher said his weight caused some obstacles. “I made it a big [deal] like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go out and do all this stuff, in, be in Australia,'” he said. “And I just saw how much weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities.”

He then said, “I was like, ‘I want to do skydiving.’ And my friends were like, ‘Yeah, no shot.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I can’t skydive.'”

Christopher Schwarzenegger Said His Weight Insecurities Started When He Was in High School

Christopher pointed out that his weight insecurities started in high school. “I tried everything. I was doing meal delivery things in high school, and I remember feeling like a weirdo when I brought weird lunches to school.”

He pointed out that losing weight was not an “overnight thing.” It was “a lot of trial and error.”

“And even still to this day… when you’re saying, oh, before and after photos… I don’t feel like I’m an after yet. I don’t feel like I’m at the point.”

He went on to say that he gave up bread for Lent. “I don’t know if anyone’s Catholic in here, but I gave up bread for Lent. I was like, ‘Well, if I’m giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity, and I’m a good Catholic boy, so I’m not going to break it.

Christopher added, “And that was my only rule. I was like, “I’m not going to break Lent.’ And so I lost 30 pounds just through that.”