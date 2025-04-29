christopher-schwarzenegger-showcases-body-transformation-in-rare-public-appearance

After years of being out of the public spotlight, Christopher Schwarzenegger resurfaced with a body transformation.

According to Page Six, the youngest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver was spotted outside the Restoration Hardware restaurant in West Hollywood, California, on Easter Sunday.

Christopher showed off his slim figure in a navy-colored long-sleeve shirt, Khaki pants, and white sneakers as he and his brother, Patrick, went inside the establishment. He and Patrick’s sisters, Katherine and Christina Schwarzenegger, were at the restaurant. Katherine’s husband, Chris Pratt, also hung out with the siblings.

However, Arnold and Maria were notably not present for the Easter Sunday outing.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Previously Shared a Photo of Christopher, Other Siblings

Katherine posted a photo of all four siblings earlier this month. “My favorites forever and always,” she wrote in an Instagram post featuring the snap.

Before she turned off the post’s comments, followers praised Christopher for his noticeable weight loss.

“Christopher is looking really good now!” one follower wrote.

Another follower stated, “Such a beautiful family.”

The siblings’ half-brother, Joseph Baena, who is the son of Arnold and the family’s former housekeeper, was not in the photo.

Christopher has reportedly been on his weight loss journey for years. In 2021, Patrick praised his brother for the changes in his life.

“Proud of you,” Patrick wrote in a since-deleted post. “New job. Crushing in the gym. Whole new person. Can’t wait to see what this year brings.”

He was previously spotted outside a gym in 2023. He also appeared at the White Lotus season premiere to support Patrick earlier this year.