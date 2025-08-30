Christina Haack’s Ex Throws Shade After Their Picture-Perfect Marriage Crumbles

Christina Haack’s third marriage is over, and her latest ex-husband, Josh Hall, has plenty to say.

Videos by Suggest

After finalizing their divorce earlier this week, Hall shared a pointed message directed at the HGTV personality via Instagram.

Hall shared a photo of himself in a cowboy hat, petting a saddled horse. “Excited to spend Labor Day weekend in the real reality,” he began in the caption.

“Finally, legally divorced and a free man,” he added. “I’ve always worked hard, kept what’s mine, and declined handouts, and I’m keeping it that way. Lesson learned: don’t marry someone who needs constant public validation and will use your personal drama for attention.”

Although one might argue Hall’s post was something of a call for attention, it probably felt cathartic to put this chapter of his life to a close.

Meanwhile, a source allegedly close to the divorce proceedings backs up Hall’s claims.

“This was one of the most fair divorces in reality TV history,” the insider said, per The New York Post. “Josh agreed to split everything he and Christina earned together, and they each walked away from the divorce with everything that they had made prior to the marriage.”

(Photo by Josh Hall/Instagram)

It seems Haack wasn’t able to swipe a crown jewel of her third ex-husband’s wealth, too. The insider also stated that Hall’s assets, including his car collection, were acquired independently.

“Josh bought each and every one of those cars on his own. Hence, he kept them,” the source confirmed.

Josh Hall ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ Following Divorce From Christina Haack

Hall also had no interest in taking the famous TV personality for a ride following their split. The source revealed that Hall waived spousal support, despite the lack of a prenuptial agreement, saying, “Given there was no prenup, Christina should send Josh a thank you.”

With the divorce now finalized, Hall is determined to move forward and leave the drama in the past.

“This era of tabloid theatrics is over for Josh. He couldn’t be happier,” the insider concluded, adding, “Josh is happy to never have to speak to her again.”

Despite the divorce, love is in the air for both Hall and Haack.

Hall is now in a relationship with model Stephanie Gabrys. Meanwhile, Haack has potentially found hubby number four in businessman Christopher Larocca.