josh-hall-shares-photos-of-new-girlfriend-amid-bitter-divorce-with-christina-haack

Proving that he has moved on from Christina Haack, Josh Hall has shared photos of his new girlfriend amid the former couple’s bitter divorce.

Videos by Suggest

In an Instagram Story post last weekend, Hall shared a snapshot of his new girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys, kissing his dog, Frankie. Gabrys originally posted the photo and wrote, “Stealin’ kisses.”

Photo by Josh Hall/Instagram

Hall went public about his relationship with Gabrys six months after he and Haack each filed for divorce.

The former spouses were married in April 2022 and called it quits in July 2024.

Josh Hall is Christina Haack’s third husband.

A source recently told People that Josh and Gabrys had been “dating for some time” and were “perfect” for each other.

“Josh met someone wonderful in Nashville, and they have been happily dating for some time,” the insider shared. They also noted that Hall “wasn’t trying to date, but he met someone, and it was a perfect match.”

The source further shared that Hall had been “trying to live a more private life” since his break-up with Haack. “[He] has no desire to be a celebrity,” they pointed out. “He hasn’t made a show of the relationship, but it’s not a secret.”

Christina Hall Previously Stated She and Her Family Are ‘Thriving’ Since Her Split From Josh Hall

The post was made one month after Christina Haack revealed more details about her split from Josh Hall during an episode of her HGTV show, Christina on the Coast.

In the Feb. 13 episode, Haack spoke to her friend, Cassie Schienle, about Hall moving out of her Newport Beach, California home.

When asked if she felt like a “weight’s been lifted” off her shoulders, the HGTV star had some thoughts.

“Because Josh is gone? Yes, a 220-lb. weight,” Haack declared. “The house is so much better, the kids are so happy. Like, everyone in this house is thriving, and the kids truly are doing great.”

Christina Haack shares daughter Taylor, 14, and son Brayden, 9, with her husband, Mark El Moussa, and son Hudson, 5, with her second husband, Ant Anstead. She and Hall did not have any children together.

“Everyone’s just doing better since he’s gone,” Haack continued. “Just all that negative energy.”

Haack has also moved on from her marriage to Hall. Last month, she “hard launched” her relationship with her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, through her Instagram account.

Haack and Larocca were first spotted together while on vacation in Italy last fall.