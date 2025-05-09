Christina Haack Breaks Silence on Money Worries After Josh Hall Split: ‘Trying to Cut Down on My Spending’

Reality TV star Christina Haack is shedding light on how her divorce from Josh Hall has impacted her bank account.

The 41-year-old star of HGTV’s Christina on the Coast shared a stunning snap from last week’s The Flip Off For Your Consideration Emmy event in Los Angeles. In the image, she strikes a pose in a sleek black Kato minidress.

However, the cute pic was also an opportunity for the mom of three to share how she’s being frugal following her divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall.

“Paying for this divorce hasn’t been cheap, so I’ve been trying to cut down on my spending, especially when it comes to clothes,” she captioned her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, May 7, per People. “This dress was super cute and only $65.”

Hall and Haack have officially finalized their divorce, bringing closure 10 months after their highly publicized separation in July 2024.

“Christina is pleased to confirm that a settlement has been reached through mediation,” Haack’s rep told People earlier this month. “She extends her sincere appreciation to her attorney, Laura Wasser, and her team for their professional guidance and support throughout the process.”

In an Instagram Stories update, Haack expressed further gratitude for her legal team, highlighting the renowned celebrity attorney known for representing high-profile clients such as Angelina Jolie and Kim Kardashian.

“You are all a true class act. I loved watching you in action and how you handle everything and everyone with class and grace,” Haack posted. “I appreciate you all beyond words, [and] I have learned so much under your guidance.”

“And I’m grateful to have this behind me,” she continued. “I can’t wait to move on with my life and focus on what’s ahead and all my blessings.”

Meanwhile, Haack may also be forced to be frugal due to possible spousal support.

In a February episode of The Flip Off, she revealed that Josh had demanded a $3.5 million settlement from her. Additionally, in legal documents filed by Haack and obtained by People in October 2024, the HGTV star claimed that Hall had requested $65,000 per month in spousal support.