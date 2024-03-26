Christina Applegate Reveals She Has 30 Lesions on Her Brain Amid MS Battle

Christina Applegate was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) back in 2021, and she recently opened up about her experience.

MS is an autoimmune condition that affects the brain, spinal cord, and nervous system, leading to a host of debilitating issues. For Christina, the disease has caused 30 lesions on her brain — as well as seizure-like sensations.

On a recent episode of the Armchair Expert podcast, Christina stated, “I have 30 lesions on my brain, like, herpes sores, basically, so sores all over my brain. My biggest one is behind my right eye, so my right eye hurts a lot.”

While filming for her Netflix show Dead to Me, Christina actually had to be brought to set in a wheelchair because she could barely walk. It was at that point that she could no longer hide her disease from her peers.

However, her symptoms started even before her diagnosis. She recalled her leg buckling while filming the first season of the show, which she initially brushed off as exhaustion.

Many fans have expressed their shock and empathy for Christina during this time.

Christina Applegate’s Ongoing Health Battles

Unfortunately, Christina is not new to health struggles. She underwent a double mastectomy back in 2008 following two unsuccessful lumpectomies.

Christina revealed that back then, she acted extremely positively when speaking about her journey. She oozed self-love and displayed acceptance toward her diagnosis and path toward recovery.

However, this was the opposite of how she really felt. “I fell into the wall and sobbed because it was a lie,” she said. “Everything I was saying was a freaking lie. It was me trying to convince myself of something, and I think that did no service to anyone.”

After wearing a brave face for many years while fighting breast cancer, Christina is committing to being upfront and honest about her battle against MS. In fact, she even recently launched a podcast called MeSsy with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has MS.

According to the podcast summary: “Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler are getting vulnerable about the curveballs that life can throw…theirs just happens to be MS.”

“Join them each week as they self-reflect, learn, laugh, and grow through their own raw and often-times hilarious conversations with each other, friends, co-stars, and the people that keep them going through the messiness of life.”