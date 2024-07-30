Christina Applegate Reveals the ‘Only Plastic Surgery’ Procedure She’s Ever Gotten

Although some of the biggest Hollywood stars have noticeably had plastic surgery, Christina Applegate says she’s only been under the knife once.

During the latest episode of her and Jamie-Lynn Sigler’s MeSsy podcast, the Dead to Me alum said she had plastic surgery done at the age of 27 after a producer commented on her looks.

“I was on a show and one of the producers — [a] very famous [person],” Christina Applegate said. “Who did a very famous show as well — said, ‘Hey we’re having a lot of trouble lighting under your eyes. The bags under your eyes are so big.’”

The producer, whom she didn’t directly name, suggested to her that she should “get them removed.”

Christina Applegate said the bags under her eyes are a “hereditary thing,” noting her dad has “Lous Vuitton luggage” under his eyes.

“You know what I did? At 27 years old, I had the only plastic surgery I’ve ever had to remove the bags under my eyes,” Applegate explained. “I went under.”

Applegate then slammed the producer for making her feel “shame” by planting “seeds” into her head.

The plastic surgery discussion occurred weeks after Christina Applegate revealed how she wants to spend her final days as she continues her battle against multiple sclerosis.

“There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life,” she declared “I want to work with Shirley MacLaine And do shots with Cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying.”

Christina Apple Admitted She Doesn’t ‘Enjoy Living’ Due to Her Ongoing Battle With MS

In early June, Christina Applegate admitted her ongoing battle with MS has caused her to struggle with depression.

“I’m in a depression right now, which I don’t think I’ve felt that for years,” Applegate said MeSsy, the podcast she shares with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. “Like a real, f— it all depression where it’s kind of scaring me to a little bit because it feels really fatalistic.”

Christina Applegate then pointed out, “I’m trapped in like this darkness right now that I haven’t felt like… I don’t even know how long, probably 20-something years.”

The actress further shared that her MS battle makes life even more exhausting for her. “This is being really honest…I don’t enjoy living,” she said. “I don’t enjoy it. I don’t enjoy things anymore.”

Sigler, who also struggles with MS understood what Applegate meant. “It’s so hard to live in a disabled body,” Sigler added. “It is so hard. I will not take that away from you and I am right there with you.