christina-applegate-reveals-how-she-wants-to-spend-her-final-days-amid-ms-battle

Christina Applegate has expressed her wishes for how she wants to spend her final days as she battles multiple sclerosis.

“There are things I want to do with the days I have left in life,” the 52-year-old actress wrote on X this morning. “I want to work with Shirley MacLaine And do shots with cher! And yes my days are so big. Just saying.”

The mother-of-one, who shares her 13-year-old daughter Sadie with her husband Martyn LeNoble, received an outpouring of support from her 1.5 million followers on X.

“You’re just a beautiful woman inside and out. I hope you get to do everything you ever wanted and more,” one supporter wrote before adding: “Best to you!”

“All the joy in the world to you, young lady. You gave us much and here’s to you, Cheers!”, a second wellwisher added.

Another fan chimed in with a dream it, do it, attitude. “Did you tell @cher I’m sure she would love too,” they urged the Married with Children star.

Christina Applegate’s Daughter Has Come to Better Understand Her MS Diagnosis

Applegates’s comments follow the revelation that her daughter has been diagnosed with POTS.

The 13-year-old appeared on a recent episode of MeSsy. In the episode, Sadie discussed managing her mother’s MS diagnosis and her own experience with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

“I have something called POTS,” Sadie revealed. “I have no clue what it actually is, but it’s something to do with the autonomic nervous system and it affects my heart. When I stand up, I get really, really dizzy and my legs get really weak and I feel like I’m going to pass out.”

“I have fainted before,” Sadie noted. “And I have gone unconscious, but that doesn’t usually happen.”

Regrettably, Sadie’s symptoms were repeatedly dismissed by her school and others in her life. She noted that she first noticed the symptoms in 2020, at the age of nine.During that time, she began researching potential diagnoses and discovered that POTS most accurately matched her symptoms.

She expressed frustration with her school for not addressing her health issues, as the nurse repeatedly sent her back to PE despite her feeling very unwell and in pain, which caused her both physical and emotional distress.

“And I feel very guilty because … I didn’t really understand what was happening with her,” Christina Applegate admitted. “I feel so horrible that we didn’t pay attention to it … At home, you were fine.”

However, something good came out of Sadie’s diagnosis: She understands what her mother is going through better.

“Like, when my mom’s like, ‘Oh, I’m kind of in pain right now. Oh, I’m having tremors.’ If I didn’t have this, I probably would be like, ‘I don’t really care. I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” Sadie explained.