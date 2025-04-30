christie-brinkley-gets-candid-about-ups-and-downs-of-marriage-to-billy-joel-in-new-book

More than 30 years after she and Billy Joel called it quits, Christie Brinkley opens up about the ups and downs of her marriage with the music icon.

In her new memoir, Uptown Girl, Brinkley stated she had two great marriages. One of which was with Joel.

“I would probably have to say [Joel] was the love of my life,” Brinkley confessed. “Because he was the first person I had my baby with, too. That’s a very, very special thing.”

The former spouses were married from 1985 to 1994 and share a daughter, Alexa Ray Joel. Although their marriage did not work out, the two still remain good friends.

Brinkley also stated that Joel “changed” her life “irrevocably.” She detailed when she first met the musician in 1981 while on St. Barts.

“Immediately, I found Billy charming and hilarious as he cracked jokes about his ‘tan’ and made other self-deprecating remarks that were both amusing and endearing,” she recalled. “When he first introduced himself, offering his hand to make my acquaintance, I gave him a funny sideways glance – I wasn’t sure if his name was Billy Joe or Billy Joel, and not wanting to insult him, I decided to play it safe.”

She initially wanted to just be friends with Joel “forever.” However, they eventually started dating in 1983. During their first date, Joel took her to see Little Shop of Horrors off Broadway in New York City. The second date was at a Beach Boys concert.

More than a year into their relationship, Joel and Brinkley got engaged.

Christie Brinkley Wrote About the Struggles She and Billy Joel Faced During Their Marriage

Reflecting on the highs and lows of their marriage, Christie Brinkley said things took a turn for the couple when Billy Joel’s former manager Frank Weber was caught stealing.

Weber had stolen $30 million from Joel for years. Joel sued his former manager in 1989 and won $2 million in a partial judgment. The lawsuit was eventually settled in 1993.

“Frank’s betrayal changed Billy in indelible ways,” Brinkley revealed. “He became dark, withdrawn, and stressed as he tried to pump more hits to recoup his financial losses while drinking more – a lot more.”

She also denied that Joel ever cheated on her during their marriage. “Because I was desperately wanted to make things to work, I refused to think about it anymore, choosing instead to believe him.”

However, Brinkley said she ended the marriage because Joel’s drinking became “the other woman.”

Brinkley then added that she never wanted to end things. “I did everything for our marriage, constantly working to make myself, our home, and everything around us into whatever he could possibly want or hope for. I continually told him how much I loved him, making sure he always felt adored and appreciated because he was.”