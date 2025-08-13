Christian Rock Legend Dies of Cancer: Chuck Girard Was 81

Christian rock legend Chuck Girard passed away earlier this week following a battle with stage four cancer. He was 81 years old.

In a statement on his Facebook, Girard’s wife, Karen, revealed the news. “It is with great sorrow, yet also great joy, to let you know that Chuck has moved to Heaven and will be eternally with Jesus! He left this earth at rest and in total peace, surrounded by family.”

“We praise the Lord for His great mercy and for His gift of Chuck’s music, message, and heart,” she continued. “‘To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.’ We’re grateful for Jesus, who paid the price for all who receive Him. Thank you to all of you who have prayed for Chuck and held us in prayer.”

Born in 1943, Girard started his music career in the early 1960s. Described as a “pioneer” of contemporary Christian music, he was a co-founder of Love Song, one of the first bands to play what was called “Jesus Music” in the early 1970s.

Following his time with Love Song, Chuck Girard went on to become a solo artist. He wrote and performed well-known tracks such as “Sometimes Alleluia” and “Rock ‘N’ Roll Preacher.”

His daughter, Alisa Childers, is a member of the former Christian girl group, ZOEgirl.

Chuck Girard Revealed His Cancer Diagnosis to Fans Less Than Two Months Before His Death

In June of this year, Chuck Girard revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer. The disease had metastasized to his lungs. Following his diagnosis in the fall of 2024, Girard began chemotherapy and continued to go through treatment.

Unfortunately, his doctor took him off chemotherapy, stating it was ineffective against his cancer. “Ultimately, it is in the hands of God,” he then shared. “Karen and I, and the whole family, are walking in total peace with the comfort of the Holy Spirit, knowing that our lives are in his hands.”

His daughter, Cherie, shared an update on Aug. 7, revealing that things for the Christian music singer had changed quickly, and he was in the final stages of his cancer battle.

“Chuck had hoped to share some parting words with you all, but he’s too weak right now,” she further wrote. “I know he would want you to know that serving the Lord, and each of you, through his music has been the greatest honor of his life.”

Girard is survived by Karen, his four daughters, four granddaughters, and two grandsons.



