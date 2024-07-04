Christian McCaffrey Slams ‘Evil’ Influencer Criticizing Wife Olivia Culpo’s Wedding Dress

Days after he exchanged vows with longtime love Olivia Culpo, Christian McCaffrey clapped back at an “evil” fashion influencer who criticized his bride’s wedding dress.

After Culpo showed off her dress for her and McCaffrey’s June 29 wedding, influencer and bridal stylist, Kennedy Bingham, shared her thoughts about the dress in a social media video.

While pointing out that her issue wasn’t with the “simple, elegant” design of the former Miss Universe’s long-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown, Bingham said it just had “no personality.”

However, Bingham said what left a “bitter aftertaste” in her mouth about the dress was the remarks Olivia Culpo made to Vogue before she exchanged vows with Christian McCaffrey. She stated in her remark that she didn’t want her dress to “exude sex in any way, shape, or form.”

Culpo also said she wanted to be married in a gown that was “as serious” as the commitment of marriage.

Bingham pointed out that while there is nothing wrong with someone “wanting a modest wedding dress,” she thought Culpo’s remarks about her dress “went beyond just wanting something modest for herself and pushing this idea of what she thinks all brides should look like.”

“You can be married in your underwear and be taking your marriage vows very seriously,” Bingham explained. “What you wear on your wedding day has almost nothing to do with whether or not you’re going to have a long and happy marriage.”

Bingham further explained that she thought it was weird how Culpo was talking about coverage. She noted that the model spends her day-to-day life as not a modest dresser.

Bingham then said the dress designers were also an issue, due to Dolce & Gabbana’s controversial past. The bridal influencer also called Culpo “Miss Pick Me” in her video.

Christian McCaffrey Wasted No Time Defending Olivia Culpo

After Bingham’s video started trending, Christian McCaffrey quickly defended Olivia Culpo.

“What an evil thing to post online,” McCaffrey said in response to the video. “I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does.”

With Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo also commented on the post as well. “Wow, what an absolutely evil person you are,” she wrote. “I hope no one ever tears you apart in this way because it’s extremely hurtful. I love this dress and it was everything I ever wanted and more.”

Responding to Culpo, Bingham explained what her video was really about. “So we just aren’t going to acknowledge how your words come across to other people,” she wrote.

“Or the background of the designers you’re supporting? Like I said, the dress is beautiful and you look stunning. it’s everything surrounding it I didn’t agree with.”