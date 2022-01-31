Chrissy Teigen Wears Half Her Face In Makeup And The Results Are Unsettling, See The Pic

Chrissy Teigen is known for her controversial social media posts. From out-of-touch tweets to allegations of cyber bullying, she’s no stranger to internet conversation. However, her latest Instagram post is getting attention for another reason.

Why Her Makeup Experiment Worried Fans

Teigen posted a selfie where she was sporting an interesting makeup look. “No-makeup makeup,” she captioned the shot. In the picture, she has elaborate eye and face makeup — but only on one side of her face.

While some followers loved the look, leaving fire and heart-eye emojis, others thought differently. “I thought you had a black eye at first,” one person commented. Others agreed: “I didn’t have my glasses on and thought at first somebody gave you a black eye!” another wrote.

Teigen’s New Tattoos

This isn’t the only new look the influencer has debuted lately. She recently shared a photo and video to her Instagram story showing off her new ink: a blue elephant tattoo. In the video, Teigen can be heard asking celebrity tattoo artist Waterstone if he could add high heels to the elephant’s back feet, but it’s unclear whether he did or not.

This isn’t Teigen’s first tattoo. In 2019, she got inked with husband John Legend’s name, plus the names of their two children, Luna and Miles. Around the same time, she got a small heart on one of her fingers and added her family members’ birth dates, including her parents’.

In 2020, she had the name of her late son Jack tattooed on her wrist after a tragic pregnancy loss. That same year, the former model got the lyrics of Legend’s song “Ooh Laa” inked down her spine. In 2021, Teigen got tiny dots tattooed down her fingers.

Her Sobriety Journey

In addition to new tattoos and makeup looks, Teigen is also trying out a new lifestyle change: sobriety. In January, she took to Instagram to celebrate a major milestone, captioning her post, “6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha.”

“I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?” she continued. “I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo.”

More Trending News

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Selling $18 Million NYC Penthouse Amid Divorce Rumors, See Inside



Chrissy Teigen’s Followers Are Apparently Begging Her To Stop Getting Plastic Surgeries After Latest Pics



Fans Say Chrissy Teigen Looks Just Like Khloe Kardashian In This Insta Snap