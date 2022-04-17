Chrissy Teigen Looks SO Different 7 Months After Plastic Surgery, We Still Can’t Get Over It

It’s been almost a year since Chrissy Teigen got a Buccal fat removal procedure to eliminate some of the fat in her cheeks, and she barely looks like the same woman anymore. Teigen has also made a lot of other positive changes in her personal life that have seemingly caused the dramatic transformation that fans can’t stop fawning over. Whatever it is, Teigen is looking like a new woman lately, and it’s definitely a good look on the 36-year-old cookbook author and mom of two.

Chrissy Teigen’s New Look

Last year, Chrissy Teigen shared a video on Instagram showing fans the result of a plastic surgery procedure called Buccal fat removal. The procedure made Teigen’s cheekbones look all that much more pronounced and also helped add new definition to her jawline. At the time, Teigen also credited cutting out alcohol as the reason for her new look and said, simply but heartfelt, “I like it.”

It’s been almost exactly seven months since Teigen underwent the Buccal fat removal procedure, and her face has changed even more over this time. There was a clear difference when the procedure was initially accomplished, but that’s nothing compared to the way Teigen looks now.

To be fair, a large part of the reason why Teigen looks so different in her most recent photo from her family vacation to Hawaii is her eyebrows. They’ve clearly been filled in giving Teigen a fuller set than usual. That being said, we don’t think we’re over-exaggerating when we say her face has changed a lot in just a few months. Check out this photo from the Super Bowl just two months ago for comparison.

Super Bowl Stylings

A Total Change In Lifestyle

Let us be clear before anyone misunderstands: we’re not complaining. In fact, we think Teigen looks amazing! She’s been open about the changes she’s made in her life, including no longer drinking. In an Instagram post from January, Teigen wrote, “6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha.”

Teigen went on to add that she didn’t know if she “necessarily won’t ever drink again,” though she noted that she’d seen a lot of improvements since quitting. “I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool.” It’s almost as if Teigen’s inner happiness is beginning to pour out of her and the difference it’s making for her is impossible to miss.

