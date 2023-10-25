Chris Pratt Says Its ‘Okay’ To Throw Out Your Kids’ Trophies: ‘How Many We Gotta Keep?’

Chris Pratt, best known for his roles in Guardians of the Galaxy, is raising a question that many parents can relate to: how long should they keep their children’s trophies? On Tuesday, the 44-year-old actor shared a series of photos on his Instagram that playfully explored this dilemma. The pictures featured his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 33, holding up trophies from her childhood. As she sat behind a collection of these cherished keepsakes, Pratt took the pictures and shared his thoughts on the matter.

Pratt began his post by acknowledging Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, for meticulously storing special items from her daughter’s childhood over the years. He expressed gratitude for the thoughtfulness behind this archiving effort.

In a light-hearted tone, the actor went on to praise his wife for her achievements, including a “fourth-grade problem-solving superstar” trophy and a humorous “most improved two-year-old” swim class trophy. Pratt even made jokes about the latter, playfully saying to the other two-year-olds that they didn’t make the cut. He also acknowledged that Katherine was the only two-year-old in the swim class.

The actor then shifted to a more serious question that many parents grapple with: when is it okay to part with children’s memorabilia? Pratt specifically wondered if they should keep sports trophies and pondered whether they could be donated or repurposed. He questioned the number of trophies parents should retain and whether specific criteria should be applied. He humorously asked if a grading scale should be established, taking into account factors like winning, championship titles, or sentimental connections. Pratt concluded by asking if these keepsakes should go back into storage.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are parents to two daughters, 17-month-old Eloise Christina and 3-year-old Lyla Maria. Pratt also has an 11-year-old son, Jack, from his previous marriage to actress Anna Faris.

This isn’t the first time Pratt has shared moments from his life as a father on social media. In August, he posted pictures of himself with a makeover courtesy of his daughters. The images featured his forehead adorned with teal, purple, and silver gems, and he proudly displayed teal nail polish. In his caption, Pratt humorously pointed out that his older child, Jack, would never subject him to such a transformation, indicating that his daughters had decided to add some sparkle to their dad’s life.

Chris Pratt’s light-hearted reflection on the issue of children’s trophies resonates with many parents who find themselves torn between cherishing their children’s accomplishments and the practical realities of storing a growing collection of keepsakes. While the debate over what to do with these mementos is subjective and varies from family to family, Pratt’s humorous take on the matter provides a relatable and amusing perspective on the topic.