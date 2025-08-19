Chris Pratt Defends Cousin-In-Law RFK Jr. While Encouraging Fans to ‘Be Reasonable’ About Political Views

Standing up for a family member, Chris Pratt revealed his true feelings about his controversial cousin-in-law, RFK Jr.

Videos by Suggest

While appearing on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, the Marvel star defended the Health and Human Services Secretary, with whom he is related through his second wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger.

“There’s certain things [that RFK Jr.] oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way,” Pratt explained. “Like getting terrible toxic stuff out of our kids’ food. I think that’s a great thing. If you just do that, that’s amazing.”

Noting the divided opinions towards President Trump, the actor said, “I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I’d be having an allergic reaction to. To be like, ‘Oh, well, if they do it, I don’t want it to happen. I’ll put Clorox in my children’s cereal myself!’ Be reasonable here.”

“There’s certain things that would be good to have,” Pratt continued. “I want them all to be successful.”

RFK Jr. has become a controversial figure within the Trump Administration due to his stance towards vaccinations and medications. He is seeking to reduce the consumption of ultra-processed foods and environmental toxins through his Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative.

Chris Pratt Says He ‘Loves’ RFK Jr. and Calls Politics a ‘Nasty Business’

As he further spoke about his cousin-in-law, Chris Pratt stated he loves RFK Jr.

“I’ve spent a number of occasions hanging with him [in a] strict family dinner kind of vibe,” Pratt shared. “I really got along with him well and think he’s great. He’s funny, he’s wonderful. I love him … [But] when you jump on the bandwagon with the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible.”

However, Pratt stated that when it comes to politics, he tends to avoid discussing the topic at family gatherings. He also hasn’t discussed the current health policies with RFK Jr.

“Politics, it’s a nasty business,” the actor added. “There’s a certain level of this in Hollywood because I’ve seen in Hollywood how the person you are can be such a contrast to the person that people being are told that you are, and you can go, ‘Wow, that [perception] is pure fiction.'”