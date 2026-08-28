Chris Hansen Makes Bold Move Ahead of Robert Pattinson’s Movie About ‘To Catch a Predator’

Those who go to see A24’s upcoming film Primetime will see familiar face greeting them. Chris Hansen, played by Robert Pattinson in the film, has bought ads that will air before the film starts.

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Hansen, the host of To Catch a Predator, has paid for an ad to air on every screen showing the film, The Hollywood Reporter reported. In the ad, he directs people to TruBlu, a streaming service that airs the predator investigations he’s known for.

Photo Credit: A24

In the ad, which was shared exclusively with THR, Hansen enters a kitchen like on the popular show.

“I’m going to need everyone in the theater to take a seat right over there,” he says.

“Now there are more platforms than ever before where this disturbing crime is being committed,” he continues. “Join us undercover every day on my streaming network, TruBlu.”

A QR code then directs viewers to the network’s landing page, where they can watch predator investigations and other true crime programming.

According to sources, Hansen wanted to end the spot by reminding audiences that what they are about to see in Primetime is “a Hollywood fantasy version” of actual events. But due to concerns about retaliation from A24, the line was removed.

Hansen has said that he declined an invitation to see the film because he was required to sign an agreement that keeps him from taking legal action against the production company, the outlet said.

Sources told THR that Hansen is consulting attorneys about his legal options following the release of the film on September 25.