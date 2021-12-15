Chris Cuomo Allegedly Blasted Fox News’ Janice Dean After She Criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo Over Nursing Home Deaths

Chris Cuomo is getting called out for allegedly planning to discredit Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean after she criticized former Governor Andrew Cuomo for transferring COVID-19 patients to nursing homes. Chris Cuomo has allegedly blasted Dean using some very nasty words.

Cuomo’s Plan To Discredit Dean

Dean lost her mother-in-law and father-in-law during the pandemic, leading her to become an outspoken critic of the governor. She even went so far as to say, “He needs to go to jail,” on a broadcast of Fox & Friends.

Apparently, Chris was not going to take this lying down. According to a source, the former CNN anchor wanted to defend his brother, texting Andrew’s staffers to brainstorm ways to make Dean look bad. In these texts, according to the NY Post, Chris allegedly asked one staff member how he could go after “this Fox weather bitch….Any help painting her as a far-right crazy?”

In addition to the texts, it’s believed that Chris participated in phone calls with Andrew’s staff where they discussed how to take Dean down. The group wanted to focus on her political views, but as a meteorologist, she doesn’t usually express her politics publicly.

Dean’s in-laws were both in nursing homes, dying within a month of each other. The meteorologist became one of the loudest voices against the former governor’s policy that nursing homes could not turn someone away because they had COVID-19. In recent months, stories have come out about the lengths the administration went to cover up the number of virus deaths in New York nursing homes.

Dean: ‘He Needs To Go To Jail’

In a March appearance on Fox & Friends, Dean said, “We knew he was covering up the numbers and now we are getting more and more information and facts to prove this is true. And the fact that his top aide Melissa de Rosa was in on it to help cover up the numbers, to downplay them. They have never apologized to the families, 15,000 that deserve an apology. The only thing the governor is going to be sorry about is that he got caught. You know what – he needs to go to jail and all of those around him.”

In a statement about the alleged texts, Dean said, “With the release of texts and testimony from the AG report, we have seen black and white proof of both [Rich] Azzopardi and Melissa DeRosa [Andrew Cuomo’s spokesperson and his top aide, respectively] spending many hours of their days in office trying to smear Cuomo’s victims and retaliating against them instead of working hard to help New Yorkers and their families during a once in a lifetime pandemic.”

“So while I am not surprised to hear that the Cuomo’s administration alongside his brother Chris Cuomo were doing the same with me,” the meteorologist continued. “I am glad these details are coming to light. None of these people cared about our families. They only cared about themselves and abused their power to try and stifle our voices.”

Chris Cuomo was fired from CNN after it was discovered that the former anchor was far more involved than he previously disclosed in efforts to defend his brother against sexual assault claims. This included participating in discussions about how to discredit some of the former governor’s accusers.

