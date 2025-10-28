Chili’s Promises to Roll Back a Big Menu Change

Great news for Chili’s fans…the restaurant chain is bringing back a crowd-favorite menu item that’s sure to have loyal diners rushing back.

Just a day after teasing fans about the possible return of its beloved Skillet Queso, Chili’s made it official on Monday: The Skillet Queso is, in fact, coming back.

“We tried to killet, but you love the skillet,” the baby back rib slinging chain wrote over an image of the delectable dish on Instagram.

“OKAY WE HEAR YOU,” Chili’s wrote alongside the pic, “and we hate when y’all are mad at us. We’re working on bringing Skillet Queso back to Chili’s very soon. Stay tuned for the date.”

Chili’s removed the Skillet Queso earlier this month, claiming they wanted to upgrade the longtime menu item. The restaurant introduced a “southwestern” queso, but social media quickly rejected it. Chili’s acknowledged the negative feedback on Sunday, teasing Monday’s announcement.

“We hear you,” the beleaguered chain wrote alongside the post. “Let’s chat tomorrow.”

Chili’s Claimed Earlier This Month That Skillet Queso was Unpopular

Despite the public outcry, Chili’s claims the Skillet Queso is one of its least popular menu items, accounting for less than 1% of sales, according to a press release from the company.

“Guests are clearly looking for a better queso from Chili’s,” they claimed in a press release when announcing the switch-up in early October. “The grill and bar recognized it was time to invest in this area and set out to develop the best queso to enjoy alongside its fan-favorite chips and salsa.”

Two years went into developing the new Southwestern Queso, a blend of American and cheddar cheeses, fire-roasted green chilies, sweet onions, and lime. The company also claimed 70% of tasters preferred it.

The internet, however, had other opinions.

Indeed, the comments section was full of melted cheese fans gloating over their victory.

“Proof that bullying works,” one proud Chili’s lover declared. “A true FAFO moment for Chili’s,” a second queso connoisseur wrote.

Meanwhile, a third sophisticated palate was hoping for yet another menu return.

“I haven’t been to a Chili’s since the corn on the cob was removed. Chili’s, I assure you, you want my business. Do the right thing!” they wrote.