Chili’s Menu Revamp Sparks Outrage, Leaves Diners ‘Confused’

Chili’s spiced things up with a menu revamp, but not all fans of the restaurant chain are feeling the heat.

Chili’s is removing several popular items from its kids’ and dessert menus, but is also introducing a new item to keep customers happy.

According to The New York Post, concerns arose in the r/Chilis Reddit community in late September after a user leaked a photo of what appeared to be the casual dining chain’s new menu.

It seems picky children will be left out in the cold. Chili’s removed the Kids Pepperoni Pizza, Kids Cheese Quesadillas, and Mini Molten dessert, leading to mostly negative reactions online.

“No more kids’ quesadillas! That’s my daughter’s fav!” one Redditor whined, per The Post. “Can they bring back the chocolate shake lol I’m craving one,” they added.

“Now that they are taking the quesadilla off, they have taken everything my son would eat off the menu,” a second diner complained. “First the oranges, then the corn on the cob, and now the quesadilla.”

The updated Chili’s menu has left some diners in the dark. (Photo by Callaghan O’Hare/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Some diners were worried their big-boned kids lost a dessert option, championing the Mini Molten as the perfect treat—small, sweet, and just enough to satisfy.

“I’m not letting my kid have a full Molten, that’s way too much,” one user insisted. “The Mini Molten was perfect for the two of us to share.”

“No more Mini Molten??? My daughter will be devastated,” another diner added. “She loved having her ‘own’ dessert.”

“Yeah, I’m really confused on that,” one befuddled diner wrote. “We have tortillas and we have cheese. Why would they discontinue it?”

“It is literally two tortillas baked with cheese,” a second Chili’s fan added. “They don’t even fry them.”

Meanwhile, a Chili’s spokesperson confirmed the news, stating the changes were part of a streamlining process.

“As part of our ongoing simplification efforts, we are removing Mini Moltens in favor of full-sized portions, and will also be eliminating Kids Pepperoni Pizza and Kids Cheese Quesadillas,” the spokesperson said, per The Post.

It also seems that picky children will have only one option remaining.

“Kids’ Cheese Pizza will remain as an option on Chili’s kids’ menu,” the Chili’s spokesperson assured worried diners.

However, a weary nation has something to look forward to on Chili’s revamped menu.

The chain will introduce its new Southwestern Queso on October 7, the spokesperson teased.

The new Southwestern Queso will replace Chili’s Skillet Beef and White Skillet Quesos. The company describes it as a blend of “American and cheddar cheeses with fire-roasted green chilies, onions and a hint of lime for bold, craveable flavor.”

My Chili’s members can enjoy a free serving of the new queso from October 7 to October 21, limited to one per member.