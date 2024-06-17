Chiefs’ Isaiah Buggs Arrested for Domestic Violence and Burglary Weeks After Animal Cruelty Charges

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs is in more legal trouble. He is facing domestic violence and burglary charges. So the Chiefs star was placed under arrest on Sunday, June 16. Buggs has been arrested twice in the last month. In May, authorities charged him with animal cruelty.

Official reports say that police officers were responding to an emergency call in the 1600 block of Mimosa Park Road. However, additional information on the arrest or charges has not been released to the public.

Isaiah Buggs in More Legal Trouble

On May 29, authorities filed two warrants for Buggs’ arrest. This occurred after two critically malnourished canines were discovered in the athlete’s Alabama rental home. Buggs’ agent, Trey Robinson said his client is denouncing the charges in a statement to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Under no circumstance does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal,” Robinson said in the statement. “The dogs at issue did not belong to him. So he was unaware they remained at the property in question.”

Robinson claims his client is a victim of a continued “subversive campaign” by the City of Tuscaloosa to shut down Buggs’ hookah lounge. So they are fighting back.

“Rather, the city used the threat of pushing and publicizing both the allegations filed today. And these arrests as leverage against Mr. Buggs by offering to drop and not pursue them in exchange for his voluntary surrender of his business license,” Robinson said in the statement.

According to NFL.com, Buggs was freed on a $600 bail after turning himself in to Tuscaloosa County officials on May 30.

Travis Kelce Gets Honest on Chiefs New Receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired another offensive target during April’s NFL Draft. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy set the record for the faster 40-yard dash time at the NFL Draft Combine. However, Kelce says he believes that Worthy’s strengths go far beyond his speed.

“It’s looking like Pat [Mahomes] has another extremely fast man to throw the ball deep to. Or just get the ball to in his hands. Because a lot of his highlights, you see, he catches the ball and he’s splitting defenders and making guys miss,” Kelce said.

“So he’s an all-around football guy. He’s not just track speed.”