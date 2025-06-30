Chicago Lifeguard Claims Self-Defense After Allegedly Shooting Teens Outside Pool, Killing 1 And Wounding 1

A lifeguard in Chicago, Illinois, 55-year-old Charles Leto, has been accused of killing one teen and injuring another outside a local pool. Leto, who faces murder charges, reportedly claims that he acted in self-defense.

As reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, the incident occurred on Thursday, June 26. At around 7 p.m., 15-year-old Marjay Dotson and 14-year-old Jeremy Herred were at Douglass Park in the Chicago Park District. They were standing alongside other teens next to Leto, who was reportedly fixing his bike.

At one moment, Marjay and Jeremy approached Leto, who then allegedly grabbed a firearm and fired multiple shots at them. Chicago police reported that Marjay was shot in the back, while Jeremy was shot in the neck.

Tragically, Marjay was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Jeremy remains hospitalized in critical condition, with doctors worrying about possible brain damage.

Self-Defense Claim

According to a police report obtained by ABC7, Leto claimed that he acted in self-defense after Marjay and Jeremy attacked, followed him, and even tried to steal his wife. Witnesses, however, deny Leto’s claims, as per the outlet.

Jeff Neslund, an attorney who is representing the teens’ families, told CBS News that the self-defense claim is “absurd.”

“To claim self-defense is absurd when people are running away from you, they’re unarmed, they’re teenagers,” Neslund said. “So, again, it just boggles my mind.”

Charles Leto was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The victims’ families, in a statement shared with the Chicago Sun-Times, said that they were devastated by the tragedy of the incident. They added that “there is no justification or excuse for this heinous criminal act.”

“While no amount of justice can ever restore Marjay’s life or fully heal Jeremy’s wounds, the families take solemn relief that the justice system is now engaged with the announcement of criminal charges against the shooter,” the families continued.

Addressing the incident, the Chicago Park District issued a statement, saying, in part, “The Park District understands the gravity of this situation. We have initiated a thorough internal review to understand what happened leading up to yesterday’s shooting and identify appropriate action.”