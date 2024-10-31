15-Year-Old Boy Charged With Murder After Shooting Parents, 3 Young Siblings in Family Mansion

A 15-year-old boy was charged with murder three days after he reportedly shot and killed his parents and three young siblings.

Prosecutors in King County charged the unidentified teenage gunman last Thursday with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder, per the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

According to the charging documents, the teen allegedly “systematically murdered” his father, mother, two brothers, and sister. Meanwhile, he also allegedly attempted to kill his surviving sister. He is said to have staged the gruesome scene before first responders arrived, attempting to implicate his deceased 13-year-old brother, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Prosecutors, per The New York Post, stated that if he is charged as an adult, he could face a life sentence in prison.

The bodies of Mark and Sarah Humiston, along with three of their children aged 6, 9, and 13, were discovered inside their $2 million home in Fall City, a suburb of Seattle, around 5 a.m. on Monday, October 21st.

Each victim was riddled with bullets to the face, head, and body.

Mark and Sarah Humiston, along with three of their children, tragically lost their lives. (Image via Facebook / Mark Humiston)

According to the charging documents, a sixth victim, an 11-year-old girl, was shot twice but survived the attack.

Deputies Immediately Detained the Alleged Teen Shooter, Who Was later Charged with Murder

Deputies went to a waterfront home on Lake Alice Road after receiving a 911 call from the teenager. He reportedly claimed his younger brother had killed their family and then took his own life out of fear of being caught watching pornography.

Meanwhile, police received an emergency call from a neighbor. They reported that the 11-year-old survivor had been shot and was bleeding from her neck and hand. They also identified her 15-year-old brother as the shooter.

Prosecutors reported that deputies discovered the lifeless bodies of the parents and their child inside the home. They swiftly took the juvenile into custody.

The sister of the alleged shooter was ultimately transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. She was reportedly released from the hospital two days later.

The King County medical examiner classified each death as a homicide, as stated in the charging documents.

Last Tuesday, defense attorney Amy Parker characterized the teen as a young boy who enjoys mountain biking and fishing. He reportedly has no prior criminal record.

Humiston, 43, had a long-standing career as an electrical engineer at Hargis Engineers in Seattle. His wife, 42, was reportedly a registered nurse.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old alleged shooter is currently held at the Clark Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle. He is scheduled to return to court on Friday.