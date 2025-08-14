Cheryl Hines Addresses Rumors About Her Marriage To RFK Jr. Following 2024 Texting Scandal

Cheryl Hines addresses the rumors about her marriage to RFK Jr. nearly a year after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with former New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

During a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Hines and her husband declined to comment on the scandal. However, Hines seemed to hint at it.

“I don’t think there’s any point to going through every rumor and headline to try to defend or explain,” she said. “Bobby and I talk about everything, so that’s how we move through everything, and we’re really good friends, and we trust each other.”

Last September, Nuzzi was put on leave by New York magazine after she allegedly “engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign.”

“Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign,” a New York magazine spokesperson stated at the time.

Nuzzi later shared in a statement to PEOPLE that the “nature of some communication” between herself and the “former reporting subject” had turned personal. However, she didn’t directly report on the subject, nor did she use them as a source during that time.

“The relationship was never physical, but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict,” she explained. “I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

Sources later revealed that Cheryl Hines had “barely spoken” to RFK Jr. after the situation made headlines.

“She’s embarrassed because he got caught,” an insider shared.

Cheryl Hines Will Open Up About Her Marriage to RFK Jr. In Upcoming Memoir

Meanwhile, Cheryl Hines pointed out in her WSJ interview that she will be detailing her relationship with RFK Jr. in a more positive light in her upcoming memoir, Unscripted.

‘One would deduce that we love each other and are still married,” she continued. “And whatever we’ve been through is behind us.”

RFK Jr. also addressed the rumors surrounding his marriage. He noted that it was impossible to control everything that gets reported about him.

“There is no end, and if you get caught into responding to it then it drags you into low vibrations,” he said. “And the trick is to try to stay in the high vibrations.”

Hines further discussed the strong reaction to her standing by RFK Jr. when he left the Democratic Party. He then joined the Trump administration.

“At first, you’re thinking, ‘Wow. ” Why are they so angry or disappointed?” she asked. “Some people can’t even, I don’t know, they can’t even talk about it. It’s really rather strange, actually.”

Despite previously pushing back against her husband’s controversial stance on vaccines, Hines appears to have changed her views.

“Is science ever settled?” she asked. “Everything’s changing. Technology changes. Everything changes.”