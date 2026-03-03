Cher’s Son Arrested Again Just Days After Assault Arrest

Cher’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, was taken into police custody again just days after he was arrested for assault.

According to TMZ, Allman’s second arrest was for felony burglary. Court documents obtained by the media outlet revealed that Allamn allegedly broke into a residence in Windham, New Hampshire, on Sunday.

A woman had been in the house at the time. The break-in led to her hiding in a closet.

Responding law enforcement reportedly discovered Allman just sitting on a living room couch, smoking a cigarette. He was placed under arrest without further incident.

It was said that nothing appeared to be missing from the residence. However, Allman had allegedly caused an estimated $1,700 in damage to the residence’s door and approximately $1,000 in damage to a rug inside by dropping a lit cigarette on it.

Details about the break-in and Allman’s connection to the residence have not been revealed.

Cher’s Son Was Arrested For Assault Days Before the Break-In

As previously reported, Cher’s son was arrested for assault just days before the break-in.

Allman was placed in police custody after he allegedly assaulted someone at a prep school in Concord, New Hampshire. He was charged with two counts of simple assault, with one count each of criminal trespass, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct.

At the time, the Concord Police Department responded to a report of an unwanted male guest “causing a disturbance and acting belligerently” at St. Paul’s School around 7 p.m. Friday.

Law enforcement officials later identified the man as Allman. He was taken to Merrimack County Jail, where he was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is expected to appear in court for his arraignment at a later date.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ they have no idea why Allman had been in the area, as he has no connection to the school.

Allman previously struggled with addiction. Cher shares him with her late ex-husband, Gregg Allman. According to past reports, the music icon had “kidnapped” her son and forced him into rehab in 2023. She even had four men help her with the alleged kidnapping.

Months later, she filed for a conservatorship. She cited concerns that Allman could not care for himself or manage his finances due to his addiction. However, she later dropped her petition to become the sole conservator of her son’s estate.

In 2024, Allman was hospitalized following a drug overdose.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.

