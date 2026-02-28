Cher’s Son Reportedly Arrested for Assault and Trespassing at Prep School

Elijah Blue Allman, veteran pop star Cher’s son, was allegedly arrested for trespassing and assault at a prep school in Concord, New Hampshire.

Allman was arrested on Feb. 27 and charged with two counts of simple assault, along with one count each of criminal trespass, criminal threatening, and disorderly conduct, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, the Concord Police Department responded to a report of an unwanted male guest “causing a disturbance and acting belligerently” at St. Paul’s School around 7 p.m. Friday.

Police later identified the man as Allman. The 49-year-old was taken to Merrimack County Jail, where he was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is expected to appear in court for his arraignment at a later date.

Elijah Blue Allman in 2013. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage)

It is still unclear why Allman was at the school. Sources told TMZ they had no idea why he might have been in the area.

Allman, who has previously faced addiction struggles, is based primarily in Southern California.

Cher, 79, shares Elijah Blue with her late ex-husband, Gregg Allman.

Cher Reportedly ‘Kidnapped’ Her Son in 2023 to Force Him into Rehab

The beloved singer and actress has reportedly attempted to help her son with his addiction struggles in the past.

In September 2023, sources told Page Six that Cher, with the help of four men, “kidnapped” her son to force him into rehab after a drug relapse.

Months later, she filed for a conservatorship, citing concerns that Allman could not care for himself or manage his finances due to his addiction.

Cher and her son Elijah Blue Allman in 2003. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

After a nine-month legal battle, Cher dropped her petition to become the sole conservator of her son’s estate. In May 2024, Allman was seen outside the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, appearing disheveled and stumbling.

The next month, he was hospitalized following a drug overdose.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, and available 24/7.